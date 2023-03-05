Entertainment

'Tiger Nageswar Rao': Ravi Teja kickstarts pan-India film's final schedule

Mar 05, 2023

Telugu actor Ravi Teja commenced the final schedule of his upcoming film 'Tiger Nageswar Rao'

Telugu star Ravi Teja is all set to entertain his fans with the upcoming biopic titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. Helmed by Vamsee, the biopic is an ambitious project produced by Abhishek Agarwal, who is making this film with an enormous budget and top-notch technical standards. Reportedly, the team has now begun filming the final schedule of the pan-India film in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Final schedule involves crucial action sequences

The film's final schedule is said to have crucial action sequences with the core team participating in the same. For the last schedule, a huge budget has reportedly been allocated to replicate Andhra's Stuartpuram village on a five-acre land. Fans are thrilled to witness the enthralling performance of Teja in this larger-than-life movie, which co-stars Gayatri Bhardwaj and Nupur Sanon as the leading ladies.

Dubbing for film began in January

Tiger Nageswara Rao marks Teja's maiden pan-India project, which is set to be released in the last stretch of this year. In January, the makers took to Twitter and announced the commencement of the dubbing formalities for the movie. They also shared some pictures from the ceremony. Notably, the action drama film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

'Tiger Nageswar Rao' in nutshell

The biopic, set in the 1970s, is based on a notorious thief from Stuartpuram village. The thief, also known as "Tiger,' was shot dead by the police in 1987 after reportedly escaping from a Chennai jail. While Tiger was known as a thief, he was also a Robin Hood figure to the poor, said Vamsee earlier. Teja will play the titular role in it.

Upcoming projects of Teja

Since the announcement of the project, the movie has made a solid buzz, and Teja is expected to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Reportedly, Teja has worked rigorously on his body language and diction to fit the role of Tiger. The year 2023 will be crucial for Teja. His much-anticipated movie Ravanasura is slated to hit theaters in April this year as well.