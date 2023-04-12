Entertainment

Solange Knowles sells two historic properties for this jaw-dropping amount

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 12, 2023, 05:40 pm 3 min read

Singer-performer Solange Knowles sold two of her properties for $7,25,000 and under $1M, respectively

Solange Knowles, the Grammy Award-winning singer and younger sister of Beyoncé, recently made headlines after selling two of the properties she owned for a jaw-dropping amount. One of her properties at 6253 Hollywood Boulevard was purchased by an out-of-state buyer for a whopping amount of $7,25,000. It was originally listed for $7,99,000. Another property, a 100-year-old stone church was sold for under $1M.

The singer purchased Hollywood loft at the age of 19

Per reports, Knowles first purchased her 1,360 square feet loft at 6253 Hollywood Boulevard in 2007, at the age of 19, as a single mother. Surrounded by the views of the iconic Hollywood Pantages Theatre and Capitol Records building, the listing of her property was remarkably popular. Notably, the three-story loft was featured on the cover of Apartment Magazine's 30th issue, late last year.

The historic Hollywood loft was built in 1929

The aforementioned Gothic Art Deco-styled property was reportedly built in 1929 and designed by architect Aleck Curlett—the man behind Irving Thalberg Building at MGM. In 2007, after $50M renovation work, it was converted from office tower units to 60 live/work lofts. The building is protected under the Mills Act (A California State law that provides reduced property taxes in exchange for preserving historic structures).

Knowles purchased the 100-year-old stone church in 2018

In 2018, Knowles captured headlines for her real estate acquisition—a 100-year-old stone church in New Orleans. Located in the city's historic Bywater neighborhood, the church was apparently built in 1924. During that time, Knowles purchased the property for an undisclosed amount, but according to Redfin (A Seattle-based real-estate company), the property was listed at $8,50,000. The church property has been sold for $1M, reportedly.

Knowles intended to transform the church into a 'creative hub'

According to Nola, the church building encompasses 7,500 square feet. Knowles, who has been an active supporter of the city's music since the dawn of her career, intended to make the church a "creative hub" for Saint Heron—an agency she founded to help artists with branding. The space will no longer be used by the agency, so the singer decided to sell the property.

Where will the singer shift to, now?

Knowles reportedly will continue to live part-time in her French Quarter apartment. Knowles, who has called New Orleans her home since 2013, moved with her son after living in New York and Houston. In 2014, she married music producer Alan Ferguson at the Marigny Opera House, and in 2019, Knowles announced her split from her husband, citing "spiritual transition" as the primary reason.