Box office: 'Dungeons & Dragons' mints havoc collection globally

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 03, 2023, 12:09 pm 1 min read

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is selling tickets like no one's business. The film has received positive reviews from critics. Viewers around the globe are in awe of the role-playing game's adaptation and it has been quite a success at the box office. It is pitted against John Wick: Chapter 4 and has dethroned Keanu Reeves's action flick.

Overall, the tally has crossed $71M

As per The Times of India, the movie raked in a whopping amount of $38.5M in the US and Canadian markets. As per Variety, in the overseas market, the project has collected $33M. Overall, the tally has crossed $71M. The project is helmed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, and stars Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis, among others.

