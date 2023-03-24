Entertainment

Box office: 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway' collections witness dip

Box office: 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway' collections witness dip

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 24, 2023, 10:38 am 1 min read

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway' box office collections

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway has found a divided house. Some found it emotional and engaging while others have been enraged at makers for making it a concocted version of the truth. Rani Mukerji's portrayal has been praised by all. The film is having a bumpy ride at the box office and has not performed up to expectations. This week is crucial for the film.

A crucial weekend ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ashima Chibber directorial earned Rs. 80 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. It's a slight drop from Wednesday's Rs. 1.27 crore. Overall, the film has earned Rs. 10.49 crore. The story is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty. The cast includes Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Soumya Mukherjee, among others.

Twitter Post

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway box office collection Day 7: #RaniMukerji's film earns Rs 10 crorehttps://t.co/LQFZSRXhFK — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) March 24, 2023