Actors Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin are all set to share the screen for the first time in an upcoming British-American project titled Goldfish. The movie will be directed by Pushan Kripalani and bankrolled by Splendid Films USA. For the unversed, Neena has previously worked with Kripalani on his 2015 movie The Threshold. Here are more details on this.

Details Excited as well as nervous, says Neena Gupta

Neena said that she is excited to be part of the project. "When he (director Kripalani) came to me with this script, I was excited as well as nervous, as it is a challenging role. Pushan gives complete creative freedom to his actors," she told Mid-Day. She will be seen essaying the role of Kalki's mother in the upcoming drama.

Details The movie will go on floors next year in UK

The movie, set in London, revolves around Kalki's character who returns home to her estranged mother, who is showing early signs of dementia. The two women discover their relationship in this story that explores memories, identity, and mental health. The film is expected to go on floors in the UK, early next year. However, other details about the project have been kept under wraps.

Quote 'A happy union of people from different walks of life'

"Neena ji is an amazing actor. Also, I have worked closely with Arghya [Lahiri], who has co-written the script, during my theater days. So it will be a happy union of people from different walks of life (sic)," Kalki said about the project.

