Kardashians to 'Carpool Karaokes': How will James Corden's talk-show end

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 03, 2023, 05:58 pm 1 min read

'The Late Late Show with James Corden' episode details out

The Late Late Show with James Corden is about to end its run as Corden announced his exit from the show after the 2023 season. As 12 episodes are left before the talk show is wrapped and fans are emotional, we have got some exciting updates regarding the same. CBS has planned some exciting things for the remaining episodes.

Exciting details and CBS's future plans

As per Variety, the show will have one Carpool Karaoke segment per week and a final Crosswalk the Musical segment. Reportedly, the Kardashian family will also feature in a Take a Break segment. Earlier, reports suggested that CBS is planning to reboot the @Midnight series. The show has had around 600 episodes in the past and Stephen Colbert will serve as the executive producer.

