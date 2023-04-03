Entertainment

When is Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Shehzada' coming on OTT

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 03, 2023, 05:54 pm 2 min read

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Shehzada' is expected to premiere in April

Actor Kartik Aaryan set record expectations after his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022. This year, with the release of Shehzada, the audience expected a lot, but it didn't live up to the expectations. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, Shehzada is expected to premiere on the OTT platform soon. Here are all the details.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada was released on February 17 alongside Paul Rudd's much-awaited Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and faced stiff competition.

Interestingly, to escape the competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan—which was smashing box office records, the makers of Shehzada postponed their film by one week.

However, it didn't help them much, as Shehzada still struggled to survive at the box office.

When and where to watch 'Shehzada' on OTT platform?

As per multiple reports, the film is set to premiere on Netflix in April, although the streaming platform has not confirmed the date as of now. It was also reported that the movie was already available on the digital streaming service, but that's not true. To recall, Shehzada's digital rights were sold to Netflix for a jaw-dropping sum of Rs. 40 crore, reportedly.

'Shehzada' is the official remake of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in January 2020 on Makar Sankranti. Notably, the Arjun-led film crossed the $2M mark in the US and became his career's first film to shatter such a box office record. Contrary to this, the Hindi remake could only rake in a total of Rs. 47.43cr in its worldwide collections.

More on 'Shehzada's plotline and characters

Aaryan and Kriti Sanon headline the movie, while actors like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are seen in pivotal roles. An out-and-out entertainer, Shehzada's story revolves around Bantu (Aaryan) who always faced criticism from his father Valmiki. However, one fine day, Bantu's life turns upside down when he discovers that he was swapped at birth with a millionaire's son.