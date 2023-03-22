Entertainment

Can't get enough of John in 'Pathaan'? Watch these movies

Other than 'Pathaan,' take a look at five films where John Abraham played a villain

One of the biggest Bollywood blockbuster movies of all time, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone, was released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, after raking in Rs. 1,042 crore at the global box office. While everyone's gushing over Abraham's performance, here are five films you must watch where he played an antagonist.

'Dhoom'

One of the best performances of Abraham was in this 2004 film. He played a suave thief who carries out thefts with his gang on swanky bikes and doesn't get caught. All of us fell in love with Abraham, a little too much after Dhoom. Not to forget, his long hair that added to his look was to die for!

'Shootout at Wadala'

When Abraham played the role of underworld criminal Manya Surve in Ekta Kapoor's Shootout At Wadala, he delivered a critically acclaimed performance. Abraham's Surve was a college-going boy who turns rogue due to a series of tragic events. The biographical drama on a gangster proves that Abraham can play any role thrown at him and that he isn't just about good looks and body.

'New York'

He didn't really play a typical antagonist in the movie but it surely is one of the best roles he has played. Abraham plays a college student in New York who is wrongfully accused of terrorism because of his religion, after the 9/11 attacks. He eventually turns to plotting terrorist activities against the American government to avenge the accusation leveled against him.

'Race 2'

When Abbas-Mustan returned with the standalone sequel of Race, they roped in Abraham to play the villain. Irrespective of the multiple twists and turns that the film had to offer, what remained constant was Abraham's act as the bad boy. His character, Armaan Malik, was a villain who came with style and money and was successful in trembling his enemies with just a look.

'Zinda'

Although the movie may have received mixed reviews, it was Abraham's performance that received wide appreciation from the critics as well as the audience. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Zinda starred Abraham, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitley in the lead. The 2006 film saw Abraham as a kidnapper who wants to avenge his sister's death from Dutt.