John Abraham unveils teaser for 'Tehran'; film goes on floors

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 11, 2022, 12:28 pm 2 min read

John Abraham's 'Tehran' went on floors on Monday.

Actor John Abraham is back with another action-packed film! Titled Tehran, the geo-political thriller film will mark his debut collaboration with Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films. The film is said to be based on true events and will reportedly follow the lines of Abraham's films like Madras Cafe, Parmanu, and Batla House. As per the teaser, the film has officially gone on floors.

Producer Vijan's banner Maddock Films has given us some notable films like Badlapur, Stree, and Mimi, to name a few.

On the other hand, Abraham is famous for appearing in hardcore action films, so we're sure that this one too will follow suit.

His previous films Satyameva Jayate 2 and Attack didn't fare well.

Hopefully, Tehran and Ek Villain Returns will change his streak.

Teaser Teaser revealed Abraham's first look

The teaser was shared by Abraham and the makers on their official social media handles on Monday. It also revealed an intense first look of the actor from the film. The 19-second-long clip also announced that the film has officially gone on the floors. Abraham posted the clip on Twitter and wrote, "Lights Camera Time for some ACTION! #Tehran shoot begins (sic)."

Premise Abraham described the film's context

In an interview, the actor spoke about the film's context and said, "If you're invested in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, wonder what China is doing, what Iran is doing, where does Palestine fit in this whole thing, Tehran is about all of this. It's a stunning film." "I would probably be the first actor out of India to be shooting in Iran," Abraham told Pinkvilla.

Details Details about film's crew, Abraham's upcoming projects

The upcoming film is under the Maddock Films banner, co-produced with Bake My Cake Films. Tehran is helmed by Arun Gopalan while Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma have penned the script. Vijan is producing the film alongside Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell. Abraham will next be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, a comedy film with Riteish Deshmukh and Force 3.