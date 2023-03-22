Entertainment

OTT: Suniel Shetty starrer 'Hunter' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 22, 2023, 04:53 pm 1 min read

'Hunter' is streaming now on Amazon miniTV

Suniel Shetty is on a roll! The actor who is synonymous with the action genre is back with an action thriller Hunter and it is streaming now. The project is streaming on Amazon miniTV. Shetty is donning a cop's role named ACP Vikram Sinha. He is sporting a great long-haired look in the series. Fans are excited to watch their favorite Anna.

Cast and crew of the series

The eight-episodic series is bankrolled by Yoodlee Films and helmed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra. The series also stars Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Teena Singh, Mihir Ahuja, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Gargi Sawant, Siddharth Kher, and Pawan Chopra. If you are all decked up with office work, then this action-flick is a perfect watch to kill the weekday stress.

