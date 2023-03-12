Entertainment

Dhanush's 'Vaathi' locks OTT release date; check out streaming details

Dhanush's 'Vaathi' locks OTT release date; check out streaming details

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 12, 2023, 01:15 pm 2 min read

Dhanush-led 'Vaathi' locks OTT release date, will premiere on March 17

Kollywood star Dhanush is currently basking in the glory of his latest film Vaathi's success, which was released in theaters on February 17. It received rave reviews from audiences and critics and crossed the Rs. 100cr mark worldwide in just 17 days. Now, the movie has locked its OTT release date and will arrive on Netflix exactly after a month after its theatrical release.

Why does this story matter?

Besides Tamil, Vaathi was shot simultaneously in Telugu as Sir, and it marked Dhanush's debut in Tollywood.

At a time when only action entertainers seemed to be the flavor of the season, Vaathi looked like an aberration that the audience wouldn't appreciate.

However, contrary to expectations, the film was well-received due to its relatability factor, gentle tone, and stellar performances by the leading cast.

'Vaathi' on OTT: When and where to stream?

The action-drama film featuring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in lead roles will premiere on Netflix on Friday (March 17). The Telugu version Sir will also be released simultaneously on the platform. Netflix India South announced the OTT release of Vaathi with a quirky caption that read, "If Dhanush was our Vaathi, we'd be ready to give up PT period to attend his class! (sic)"

Check out the Twitter post

If Dhanush was our #Vaathi, we’d be ready to give up P.T period to attend his class!📚 🏫

Vaathi is coming to Netflix on the 17th of March! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GJbqgZ0zFY — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) March 12, 2023

Know more about 'Vaathi'

Helmed by Venky Atluri, the film that was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas. Set in the 1990s, Vaathi traces the journey of a man who fights against the privatization of the education system. Without glorifying Dhanush's character, the plot simply follows a man's dream to make quality education accessible to all.

'Vaathi's director conceived idea of film during pandemic

Vaathi's writer-director Atluri, earlier in an interview, revealed that he conceived the story idea of Vaathi during the pandemic. He stated, "I observed how most...parents, who themselves weren't getting salaries on time, had to buy a smartphone (for their children's education). Some schools charged bus fees when there was no transportation. Parents did question the management but the answers they got were very demeaning."