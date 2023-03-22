Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty Kundra joins cast of Dhruva Sarja's 'KD'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 22, 2023, 04:52 pm 1 min read

Shilpa Shetty Kundra to star in 'KD: The Devil'

Pan-India films have become a formula and many filmmakers, across industries, have adopted this strategy of featuring Bollywood and South Indian actors. In a recent development, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has joined the cast of the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The actor will be donning a pivotal character in the upcoming film. This upcoming film is touted to be a high-octane action drama.

Cast and crew of the film

Shetty Kundra will play the character of Satyavati. She took to Twitter to announce the same on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. The film is headlined by Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt, among others. It is helmed by Prem and bankrolled by KVN Productions. The period drama is set in the 1970s. It will release in five Indian languages—Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

🌼Ugadi subhakankshalu🌼

🌼Gudi Padwyachya hardik shubheccha🌼



On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in #KD's battlefield as #𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐲𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢!⚔️🛡️@KvnProductions @directorprems @DhruvaSarja @ArjunJanyaMusic pic.twitter.com/m1IzKeQqxf — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 22, 2023