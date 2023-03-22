Entertainment

Who's Tekashi 6ix9ine? Rapper hospitalized after getting attacked in gym

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 22, 2023, 04:33 pm 2 min read

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was allegedly assaulted by men at a gym in South Florida

American wrapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, also known as 6ix9ine, has been hospitalized after he was assaulted in South Florida, recently. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked inside the bathroom of a gym, resulting in his hospitalization. Meanwhile, here is everything to know about the 26-year-old musician, along with the details about the incident that left him injured.

Hernandez received injuries on the face, claimed his attorney

Per Variety's report, Hernandez's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, claimed he sustained injuries on his face and bruises, after the alleged assault. The attorney alleged that three to four men assaulted the rapper, adding that Hernandez tried to fight back. He also said that the accused fled from the LA Fitness gym, where the incident took place after the employees found out about the commotion.

About 6ix9ine and his music

Hernandez, apart from being a rapper, is also a singer and a songwriter. Born in New York City on May 8, 1996, he rose to fame with Gummo, his debut single which was released in the year 2017. The number gained massive popularity on SoundCloud. It also grabbed him the 12th position on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Known for his distinctive looks

Apart from his music, Hernandez has gained popularity among his fans for his distinctive looks. His rainbow-colored hair and several facial tattoos add to his distinctive appearance. However, the young musician has also found himself surrounded by numerous controversies. He has also been involved in legal issues as well, one of which revolves around his involvement in criminal activities.

His collaboration with Nicki Minaj

Although the rapper gained popularity in 2017, he began his music career in 2014. His aggressive style of rapping and vibrant appearance added to his popularity in the hip-hop industry over the years. For the unversed, he also once collaborated with Nicki Minaj for the track FEFE which went on to grab a number three spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He was sent to prison for two years

Back in 2019, Hernandez was convicted of nine criminal charges including drug trafficking, racketeering, and firearms offenses. The court sentenced him to two years in federal prison. However, he was released early in April 2020 for his behavior and also because of COVID-19-related concerns. Meanwhile, per reports, he was expelled from a Miami baseball stadium on Friday for causing a disturbance while intoxicated.