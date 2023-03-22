Entertainment

Ramzan 2023: 5 series to watch this holy month

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 22, 2023, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Take a look at series from Egypt, Syria, and Saudi Arabia to watch during the holy month of Ramzan

The holy month of Ramzan is here. The one that's filled with prayers, fasting, the time spent with family during iftar, and all those lip-smacking delicacies, too. As Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, begins in India on Wednesday (March 22), we have curated a list of shows that not only have entertainment to offer but also moral lessons and everything else in between.

'Bab Al-Hara' (Syria)

Bab Al-Hara, a Syrian drama is one of the most popular Ramzan series in the history of the Arab world. Set in the 1930s and 1940s, the show revolves around the residents of the Damascus neighborhood, touching on topics such as family, love, and patriotism. The show went on air in the year 2006 and continues to be telecast even today.

'Raafat Al Haggan' (Egypt)

This show which is from Egypt is another popular recommendation. It first went on air in the year 1988 and played till 1990. The fictional series is based on the life of an Egyptian man who spent 17 years in Palestine on clandestine operations. It was written by Egyptian novelist Saleh Morsi and starred Mahmoud Abdel Aziz in the lead.

'Fawazeer' (Egypt)

Another popular show from Egypt is Fawazeer which went on air in 1960 and continues to play to date. It is a classic Ramzan series that airs each year on television. It has a series of quizzes, puzzles, and riddles associated with Ramzan. It gained traction over the years and has been long associated with the holy month.

'Omar' (Saudi Arabia)

Saudi Arabia's popular series Omar is based on the life of Omar Ibn Al-Khattab. He was a close aide of Prophet Muhammad and was also the second Caliph of Islam. The historical drama was directed by the late Syrian legendary filmmaker Hatem Ali. The TV series was co-produced by Qatar TV. It was largely praised for the accurate depiction of events.

'Grand Hotel' (Egypt)

There is no doubt that Egyptian dramas are some of the best to watch. Another popular series by the Egyptians is Grand Hotel which was released in the year 2016. The series is adapted from a Spanish show, titled Gran Hotel. Set in the 1950s, it follows the story of a young man searching for his sister who disappeared at a luxurious hotel.