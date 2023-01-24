Entertainment

Watchlist: New fan of Pakistani serials? Listing 5 must-watch dramas

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 24, 2023

'Humsafar' to 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai': Listing some famous Pakistani serials

Pakistan is a treasure trove of rich culture, with no dearth of splendid art, music, films, and TV dramas. Pakistani serials, in particular, are lauded for their crisp runtime, layered characters, and of course, the chaste usage of the Urdu language. Over the years, they have also found acclaim and attention on a global scale. Here are some Pakistani dramas worth your time.

'Zindagi Gulzar Hai'

Zindagi Gulzar Hai was India's introduction to the ever-charming Fawad Khan, and his stardom and popularity in India further grew when he worked in Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It starred Sanam Saeed as a fiercely independent, ambitious, and resolute woman, and over 26 episodes, traced the love affair between two people from differing class backgrounds and contradictory ideologies.

'Humsafar'

Another drama that made Khan an overnight sensation in his country, Humsafar paired him with Pakistan's leading actor Mahira Khan. The 23-episode-long serial revolved around a love triangle and a strained marriage between close cousins. Created by Momina Duraid, it was based on a novel written by Farhat Ishtiaq and has the honor of reportedly being Pakistan's most successful program ever.

'Sadqay Tumhare'

Mahira and Adnan Malik's Sadqay Tumhare ran between 2014 and 2015 and is reported to be based on the life of its writer Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar. It is centered around a pair that was engaged in childhood but finds itself at crossroads due to their families' conflicts. The Urdu/Punjabi serial also won Mahira the Best Actress award at the Lux Style Awards.

'Alif'

The 2019 spiritual romantic drama has a stellar 9.1/10 rating on IMDb! It was written by popular Pakistani novelist Umera Ahmed based on her namesake novel and created by Sana Shahnawaz and Samina Humayun Saeed. The critically acclaimed serial featured Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Fareeha Raza, Musaddiq Malik, and Ahsan Khan in pivotal roles. It was primarily shot in Turkey.

'Sange Mar Mar'

Sange Mar Mar "focuses on the family of Gulistan Khan, a cruel man who rules his family with an iron will and wields considerable influence in the area where he lives." Kubra, Sania Saeed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Omair Rana fronted the serial. It was directed by Saife Hassan (Sammi) and written by Mustafa Afridi (Aangan). The Hum TV show has 28 episodes.