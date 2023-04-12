Entertainment

Mika Singh shops Louis Vuitton with INR at Doha Airport

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 12, 2023, 05:28 pm 2 min read

Meanwhile, Mika Singh has filed a petition with Bombay HC to quash the FIR against him in the kiss controversy involving Rakhi Sawant

Singer Mika Singh is all praise for the Indian currency and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wonder why? Well, the Punjabi singer has put up a video on his social media where he can be seen shopping at the Louis Vuitton store at the Doha Airport in Qatar. It was no ordinary shopping since Singh paid his bills using Indian currency. Here's all about it.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian currency is gaining momentum on the global front. In March, at least 18 countries had agreed to trade in the Indian Rupee (INR) as the world is trying to de-dollarize the global market amidst an economic slowdown. India saw this as an opportunity to strengthen its currency further.

Those who agreed to trade in INR include Germany, the UK, Singapore, and others.

What did Singh say about PM Modi?

The Subah Hone Na De singer shot a half-a-minute video from the Louis Vuitton showroom at the Doha Airport. Holding currency notes of Rs. 2,000, Singh said that people can now buy stuff using the INR. He further went on to thank PM Modi, while saying that the Indian currency can now be used like dollars in foreign countries.

'You can even use Indian rupees in restaurants'

Singh sought dismissal of FIR in Rakhi Sawant kiss controversy

One of the most controversial moments of Singh's life was when he kissed Rakhi Sawant at his party in 2006. An FIR was registered against the singer. Cut to the present, Singh has requested to quash the FIR against him with Sawant's consent. For this, Singh has filed an appeal, stating both parties have come to an amicable resolution.

Bombay HC to hear plea next week

According to reports, the petition filed by Singh before the Bombay High Court will be heard by Justice AS Gadkari and Justice PD Naik. Sawant's lawyer informed on Tuesday that she filed an affidavit that went missing in the court's registry department. Per reports, the next hearing in the 17-year-old case is scheduled to take place next week.