Sensex climbs 377 points, Nifty ends above 17,850 mark

Feb 08, 2023

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.93% to close at 8,740.45 points

On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.62% to 60,663.79 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.84% to 17,871.7 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.93% to 8,740.45 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY PHARMA, which rose 3.65%, 1.51%, and 1.34%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and HDFC Life, which climbed 22.74%, 8.95%, and 5.39%, respectively. Power Grid Corp, Coal India, and Larsen emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.05%, 1.91%, and 1.56%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.27% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.27% to close at Rs. 82.49 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 57,327. However, the silver futures soared Rs. 265, or 0.39%, to Rs. 67,794. The crude oil future prices surged by $1.16, or 1.51% to $78.3 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei falling 0.49%, 0.07%, and 0.29% to 3,232.11 points, 21,283.52 points, and 27,606.46 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, rising 1.9% to 12,113.79 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $23,194.41, which is 0.78% up from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,671.57, up by 1.81% from the day prior. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.01% down), $330.54 (0.01% down), and $0.3972 (2.22% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.16% higher than yesterday at $0.09166.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.