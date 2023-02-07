Business

Sensex slips 220 points, Nifty ends near 17,700 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 07, 2023, 04:07 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat to close at 8,659.5 points

The markets on Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 220.86 points, or 0.37%, to 60,286.04 points, the Nifty shed 43.1 points, or 0.24%, to 17,721.5 points. The midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,659.5 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Tuesday were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY PVT BANK, which rose 0.87%, 0.28%, and 0.19%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, Dr. Reddy's Labs, and Kotak Mahindra, which climbed 14.64%, 1.94%, and 1.63%, respectively. Tata Steel, Hindalco, and ITC emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 5.11%, 3.98%, and 2.65%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei falling 0.29%, 0.36%, and 0.03% to 3,248.09 points, 21,298.7 points, and 27,685.47 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ edged 1% lower to 11,887.45 points.

INR goes up by 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.06% to 82.7 in forex trade on Tuesday. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained Rs. 153 to settle at Rs. 57,108, silver futures shot up by Rs. 181 to Rs. 67,580. The crude oil futures edged up by $1.56, or 2.1% to $75.7 per barrel.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $23,015.19, up 0.75% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 0.67% and is trading at $1,641.89. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (flat), $330.59 (1.36% up), and $0.3886 (0.73% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.09152, down 0.88% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.