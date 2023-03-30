Politics

CBI pressured me to frame Modi in fake encounter: Shah

Mar 30, 2023, 12:49 pm

Amit Shah was speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit on Wednesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forced him to frame then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi in an alleged 2005 fake encounter case during the Congress-led government. Notably, he was responding to a question at the News18 Rising India Summit regarding the Opposition's accusations that the Centre misuses probe agencies against them.

CBI arrested me in fake encounter case: Shah

Recalling the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case registered against him during his tenure as the home minister of Gujarat, Shah said, "A case was filed against me and the CBI arrested me." "They said they would leave me if I name Narendra Modi," Shah stated, adding that during the entire interrogation, he was told to give Modi's name in his statement.

Rahul Gandhi should appeal in higher court, says Shah

When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 2019 defamation case, Shah said that he should appeal to a higher court, instead of blaming Modi for his fate. "He has not appealed to take stay on his conviction. What kind of arrogance is this?... You want to continue to be MP and will also not go before the court," Shah added.

Gandhi's disqualification is not the first: Shah

During his interaction, Shah was also asked about the bungalow eviction notice to Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. In reply, he asked why there should be a "special favor" when the Supreme Court had ordered to act as soon as the conviction came into effect. "This gentleman is not the first one" to be suspended from the Parliament, Shah said.

UPA used all tricks to put me in jail: Modi

Coincidentally, a day earlier, PM Modi, during the inauguration of the BJP headquarters' extension in Delhi, alleged that, under the UPA, all possible tricks were used to put him behind bars. "But the ploy did not succeed," he claimed, adding that "at a time when India is on the rise on...global stage, anti-India forces, both within and outside, are coming together."