India

Who is Atiq Ahmed, the gangster-turned-politician sentenced to life imprisonment

Who is Atiq Ahmed, the gangster-turned-politician sentenced to life imprisonment

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 28, 2023, 06:26 pm 2 min read

The 60-year-old criminal entered politics in 1989

Gangster Atiq Ahmed and two others have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2006 kidnapping case of lawyer Umesh Pal, an eyewitness in Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal's murder. The court also ordered the convicts to pay Rs. 1 lakh each to the victim's family. Here is all you need to know about the criminal-turned-politician.

Ahmed was involved in MLA Raju Pal murder case

Ahmed was allegedly involved in the 2005 murder of MLA Raju. In 2006, he kidnapped Umesh and forced him to give a statement in his favor. Umesh then filed a case against him and the court proceedings were still on. However, on February 24, Umesh was allegedly gunned down in broad daylight and Ahmed became a prime accused in this killing too.

Ahmed has 100 cases against his name

According to TOI, Ahmed has had 100 cases registered against his name for as long as 38 years. He is currently under trial in 50 cases and has been acquitted in 12 others. Two cases against him were dropped by the then-Samajwadi Party (SP) government in Uttar Pradesh in 2004. Meanwhile, Ahmed's brother, sons, and wife have 53, eight, and four cases against them.

Ahmed contested Lok Sabha elections against PM Modi

The 60-year-old criminal entered politics in 1989 as an independent candidate and was elected MLA from Allahabad West Assembly seat the same year. He later joined the SP and was elected MP from Phulpur in 2004, the seat once held by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru. In 2019, he contested the Lok Sabha elections against PM Narendra Modi from jail and lost.