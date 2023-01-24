Business

Jio 5G services launched in 50 new cities: Check coverage

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 24, 2023, 05:58 pm 3 min read

The eligible Jio users will receive the Jio Welcome Offer

Reliance Jio has released its 5G services in 50 more cities, across 17 states and union territories, bringing the total count to 184 cities across India. Eligible users will be invited via the Jio Welcome Offer on the MyJio app and they will be able to access truly unlimited 5G data at up to 1Gbps speed for free.

Why does this story matter?

Jio is rolling out its 5G services in a phased manner and aims to cover the entirety of the country by December 2023.

Today, the company has made its fifth-generation network live in as many as 50 cities, making it one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world, as per the telco.

Check out the new cities that have received Jio 5G

Jio True 5G is now live in these cities: Chittoor, Kadapa, Narasaraopet, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. Bilaspur, Korba, and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat in Haryana. Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya, and Tumakuru in Karnataka. Kolhapur, Nanded-Waghala, and Sangli in Maharashtra; Nagaon in Assam; and Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

These locations also have access to Jio's 5G network

Jio's fifth-generation network is also available in the following locations: Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Puri, and Sambalpur in Odisha. Bikaner and Kota in Rajasthan; Dharmapuri, Erode, and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. Jhansi, Aligarh, Moradabad, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh; Asansol and Durgapur in West Bengal. Puducherry; Amritsar in Punjab; Nalgonda in Telangana; Alappuzha in Kerala; and Panaji in Goa.

"This is one of the largest rollouts of 5G services"

"We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities," said a Jio spokesperson. "This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world." The telco began rolling out its 5G services in October 2022.

Jio 5G operates on standalone 5G technology

Jio True 5G operates on standalone 5G technology, independent of 4G network components, which provides better download and upload speeds and lower latency. Jio is the only operator that offers a 700MHz low-band spectrum that provides deep indoor coverage. It offers the largest mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700MHz, 3,500MHz, and 26GHz bands.

Do you require a new SIM?

You do not have to purchase an additional SIM since the existing 4G SIM supports 5G. You will get Jio's Welcome Offer if your smartphone is 5G-enabled and if the 5G services are live in your area. Ensure your smartphone is running the latest software.