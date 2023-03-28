India

BBC Punjabi's Twitter account withheld amid crackdown on Amritpal Singh

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 28, 2023, 06:02 pm 2 min read

The Twitter account of BBC Punjabi, one of the leading news outlets in Punjab, was withheld in India in response to a legal demand

The Twitter account of BBC Punjabi, one of the leading news outlets in Punjab, was withheld "in response to a legal demand" amid a crackdown on Khalistan separatist Amritpal Singh. Although no official reason for the move was given, some media reports said the action against the international news service came for "spreading misinformation on law and order situation in Punjab and anti-India propaganda."

Why does this story matter?

With the manhunt being launched to nab pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, Punjab witnessed an internet shutdown to preserve law and order.

Over the last 10 days, the government has banned the social media accounts of several Punjab-based journalists and prominent members of the Sikh community.

Meanwhile, the Centre has been at loggerheads with the BBC regarding a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Twitter blocked 122 accounts at government's request

Earlier this month, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry blocked six Punjabi language YouTube channels, alleging they were run from abroad and were trying to create unrest in India. Last week, Twitter blocked around 122 accounts of journalists, authors, and politicians at the legal request of the Indian government. On Thursday, the government asked Twitter to block 29 more accounts, as per the Lumen database.

Account of journalists critical of BJP government blocked

Notably, the blocked Twitter accounts belonged to journalists Pieter Friedrich, Sandeep Singh, Kamaldeep Singh Brar, and Gagandeep Singh. Others included Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh and poet Rupi Kaur, apart from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) MP and Khalistan supporter Simranjit Singh Mann. Reporters Without Borders last year ranked India 150 out of 180 nations on press freedom, which the Centre disagreed with.

BBC offices in India were subjected to I-T raids

The BBC said it has written to the Indian government regarding the ban, however, it hasn't received any response yet. To note, the corporation was also in the public eye last month when the Income Tax Department raided its offices, alleging discrepancies in tax returns. The raids came weeks after the government banned the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, calling it colonial propaganda.