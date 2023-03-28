India

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to June 30, 2023

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 28, 2023, 04:01 pm 1 min read

Earlier, the deadline to link Aadhaar and PAN was March 31, 2023

The deadline to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar has been extended to June 30, 2023, the Ministry of Finance informed on Tuesday. Earlier, the deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar was March 31, 2023. In its notification, the ministry informed that PAN cards that are not linked to Aadhaar numbers will become inoperative from July 1, 2023.

Over 51 crore PANs linked with Aadhaar till now

Reportedly, individuals will not receive a tax refund, and tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) will be deducted/collected at a higher rate after their PAN becomes inoperative. However, after June 30, PAN can be made operational again in 30 days by paying Rs. 1,000 late fees. As of March 28, over 51 crore PANs had been linked with Aadhaar.