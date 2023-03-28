India

Umesh Pal kidnapping case: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed sentenced to life

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 28, 2023

Ahmed and two others have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the kidnapping and murder of Umesh Pal

A court in Prayagraj on Tuesday found gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and two others guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment in the 2006 kidnapping case of Umesh Pal, a witness in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal's murder. Pal was killed outside his Prayagraj residence on February 24. Earlier, the Supreme Court rejected Ahmed's request for protection from death threats.

Trio convicted under Section 364A of the IPC

The court convicted Ahmed, Saulat Hanif and Dinesh Pasi under Section 364A (Kidnapping or abduction in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court also imposed a Rs. 1 lakh fine on each of the three convicts. The amount must be paid to the victim's family.

Gangster was brought to Prayagraj from Ahmedabad

Ahmed, who has as many as 100 cases registered against him for around 38 years, was lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail since 2019. He was brought to Prayagraj under heavy security of a 45-member team of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday. He has been kept in isolation at the Naini Central Jail in a high-security barrack, and his cell is under CCTV surveillance.

Ahmed is a five-time legislator from UP

Ahmed, a five-time legislator from UP, first contested elections in 1989 as an independent candidate. He later joined the Samajwadi Party and was elected MP from Phulpur in 2004, the seat once held by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru. He contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 against PM Narendra Modi from prison and lost.