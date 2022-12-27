India

Gujarat: BSF jawan protesting daughter's obscene video lynched, 7 arrested

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 27, 2022, 02:19 pm 2 min read

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Melaji Vaghela, was allegedly beaten to death and his son injured in Gujarat's Nadiad on Saturday night after he objected to the circulation of an inappropriate video of his minor daughter. As many as seven people were arrested in the case on Sunday and presented in a court in Kheda, which sent them to judicial custody on Monday.

Girl's schoolmate uploaded the video

Sailesh alias Sunil Jadav (15), a schoolmate of Vaghela's (42) daughter and her alleged boyfriend, allegedly posted an obscene video of the girl. Vaghela, his wife Manjulaben, son Navdeep, and nephew Chirag reached Jadav's home to scold him and get the video deleted. As per Manjulaben's complaint, Jadav's father and six other family members attacked Vaghela and their son with canes and sickle.

Doctors declared Vaghela as brought dead, son admitted

The incident took place at Vanipur village of Chaklasi block in Kheda district. Manjulaben also received injuries in the violent episode. As the accused fled the spot, Manjulaben called her nephew and second son, who then called the ambulance to rush Vaghela and Navdeep to Nadiad government hospital. Doctors declared Vaghela dead on arrival and referred Navdeep to Ahmedabad government hospital.

Twitter Post

Gujarat | Seven accused arrested after they killed a BSF soldier Meljibhai Vaghela as he went to their home after one of the accused Shailesh Jadav made a video of victim's daughter viral in Chaklasi village in Nadiad on December 24: DSP VR Bajpai, Nadiad (26.10) pic.twitter.com/k3fEgrvARF — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Accused abused victims, attacked when asked to stop

The FIR states that the accused began abusing the victim's family. On objecting, they attacked the victims, the police said. The accused were identified as Dinesh Jadav, Arvind Jadav, Chhababhai Jadav, Sachin Jadav, Bhavesh Jadav, and Kailashben Jadav. They were charged with murder, attempted murder, unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly with intent to commit an offense, rioting, and being armed with deadly weapons.

Vaghela was on a holiday before transfer

Vaghela was visiting his family on a holiday before his transfer from Ambasan in Mehsana district to Rajasthan's Barmer. The case is under investigation and forensic officials are in the process of collecting evidence.