Punjab: 'Controversial' AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns from cabinet

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 07, 2023

Controversial Punjab Minister of Aam Aami Party (AAP) Fauja Singh Sarari has resigned citing personal reasons

Punjab Horticulture Minister Fauja Singh Sarari on Saturday resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led cabinet, The Tribune reported. The development comes months after his name was linked to an extortion case after an audio clip in which he was purportedly heard "fixing a deal to extort money" leaked. Meanwhile, reports said CM Bhagwant Mann will replace Sarari with AAP MLA Dr. Balbir Singh.

Why does this story matter?

Sarari's name being mentioned in the audio clip in September sparked outrage and a political backlash against the AAP.

He had, however, denied the claims leveled against him.

According to reports, the party wanted to offer him a dignified exit, therefore the party agreed that he should quit rather than be dropped.

Opposition parties in the state had called for Sarari's dismissal and arrest.

Sarari cited personal reasons for resignation: AAP spokesperson

According to AAP chief spokesman Malvinder Singh, Sarari quit for personal reasons but added he was a committed soldier of the party and will stay so. An audio tape of a discussion apparently between Sarari and a close assistant went viral in September, in which the two were heard discussing extortion plans. Later, CM Mann ordered an internal probe on him.

Opposition Congress, SAD demand probe against Sarari

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Badal said that Sarari's resignation will not satisfy Punjabis and he should be punished. "Only arrest can determine the quantum of money extorted by him. Govt shouldn't try to cover up Audio Tape Scandal," he tweeted. On the other hand, Punjab Congress chief Raja Amarinder Warring said that AAP has saved its skin with Sarari's resignation.

BJP says will reveal proof against more tainted ministers soon

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa, said that his party would give proof against two more 'tainted' ministers soon. Earlier, Punjab health minister Vijay Singla was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in May last year. He was sacked by CM Bhagwant Mann following corruption allegations against him.

Cabinet reshuffle on cards

Following Sarari's resignation, the new minister's oath is anticipated to be delivered in a modest ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh today evening. The Punjab Cabinet will reportedly undergo a dramatic overhaul, and fresh faces may be given opportunities. The cabinet currently lacks four ministers.