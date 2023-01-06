Politics

Delhi MCD mayor elections: Battle for power between BJP, AAP

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 06, 2023, 12:38 pm 3 min read

AAP vs BJP: Delhi is set to gets new MCD mayor on Friday

The highly-anticipated Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral election is taking place on Friday, and it is set to witness a power contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The newly-elected councilors will take oath in the first municipal House, a month after the AAP registered a historic victory in the 250-member MCD in December over the BJP.

Why does this story matter?

The MCD will be electing Delhi's next mayor and deputy mayor during Friday's polls.

According to reports, provisional election IDs were allotted to all the newly-elected 250 municipal councilors who will be exercising their voting rights to elect the House's chief and second-in-command.

Seating arrangements for 300 people have been made, including all the officers and councilors, such as the commissioner, director, and others.

BJP's Satya Sharma appointed presiding officer

On Friday morning, the first meeting of the newly-constituted civic body will convene in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and is scheduled to take place at the Aruna Asif Ali Sabhagar in New Delhi's Dr. SP Mukherjee Civic Centre. On Thursday, the Delhi L-G nominated BJP councilor Satya Sharma as the Presiding Officer for the mayoral polls.

AAP and BJP nominees for mayor, deputy mayor's posts

For Friday's election, there are three nominees for the mayor's post. The AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (backup candidate) to run against the BJP's Rekha Gupta. As per PTI, Oberoi is the AAP's main contender for the mayor's post. Meanwhile, the nominees for the deputy mayor's post are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar from AAP, and Kamal Bagri from BJP.

Congress to not take part in MCD mayor polls

On Thursday, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary confirmed that the party wouldn't participate in the civic body's mayoral polls. Chaudhary also revealed that the grand old party's Delhi unit unanimously chose not to support the BJP or the AAP in the polls for the mayor and deputy mayor's posts of the municipal corporation of the national capital.

AAP's record-breaking win during 2022 MCD polls

The Delhi mayoral polls are happening just a month after the December 4 MCD polls, which saw Arvind Kejriwal's AAP beat the BJP and end the saffron party's 15-year reign in the civic body. During the 2022 MCD elections, the AAP bagged 134 seats, while the BJP won 104 wards. Notably, Congress managed to win just nine wards in the 250-member municipal body.