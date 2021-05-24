BBC reveals Martin Freeman's first-look in police drama 'The Responder'

Martin Freeman to star in BBC police drama 'The Responder'

British actor Martin Freeman, known for Sherlock and The Hobbit, will be seen in yet another investigative drama called The Responder. Dancing Ledge Productions, known for Netflix drama The Salisbury Poisonings, will produce the show. Interestingly, it has been written by Tony Schumacher, a former police officer, and a first-time series writer. BBC recently revealed the first look for the upcoming police drama.

First-look

Freeman, in a buzzcut, looks intimidating as a first responder

While the photo doesn't reveal too much, fans at least got a first-hand look at Freeman's character. We see him wearing the typical British police uniform, as he stares right at us. The ace actor looks intimidating in a buzzcut, with a scruffy beard. As per BBC, he's "a crisis-stricken, unconventional urgent response officer," and the serious expression on his face perfectly matches that.

Information

Everything we know about his character named Chris

The police procedural is set in Liverpool, England, and will follow the life of Chris (played by Freeman), a first responder. He will face one crisis after another, while managing his repeated moral failings in the show. Freeman's character will also have to train a rookie partner during their series of night shifts, and navigate through the hardships of their job.

Cast

Adelayo Adedayo set to play Freeman's rookie partner

The rookie partner Freeman has to train and partner with will be played by actress Adelayo Adedayo (of Some Girls fame). Apart from these two, the confirmed cast members in the police drama include David Bradley (After Life), Ian Hart (Tin Star), Warren Brown (Luther), Faye McKeever (Trollied), MyAnna Buring (The Salisbury Poisonings), Kerrie Hayes (Nowhere Boy and Black Mirror), and many others.

Statement

'No one writes like Tony,' actor heaps praise on writer

Freeman has commended Schumacher's script, and called his writing unique and honest. "No one writes like Tony, and it has been exhilarating inhabiting the world he has created," he said. Schumacher noted that he wrote the character with Freeman in mind, and called him one of the greatest British actors. "I can't wait for audiences to get to see his performance (sic)," he added.

Filming is on full swing, no release date yet

The five-part thriller will be directed by Tim Mielants, known for the family drama De Patrick. It will be bankrolled by Rebecca Ferguson, the producer of the hit BBC series The Trial of Christine Keeler. The filming is currently taking place in and around the Liverpool City Region in England. As of now, there is no release date attached to The Responder.