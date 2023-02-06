Business

Sensex falls 335 points, Nifty ends below 17,800 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 06, 2023, 04:06 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.73% to close at 8,667.3 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.55% to 60,506.9 points, the Nifty fell 0.5% to 17,764.6 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 63.25 points, or 0.73%, to close at 8,667.3 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY FMCG, gaining 0.78%, 0.73%, and 0.55%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, and BPCL, which climbed 8.76%, 2.32%, and 2.19%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Divis Labs, JSW Steel, and Hindalco, which plunged 3.58%, 3.01%, and 2.8%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed a poor run on Monday. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,238.7 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 21,222.16 points. The Nikkei dropped to 27,693.65 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.59% lower to 12,006.96 points.

INR goes down by 1.1% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) declined 1.1% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.74. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained Rs. 447, or 0.79%, to settle at Rs. 57,032, silver futures shot up by Rs. 242, or 0.36%, to Rs. 67,818. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $73.56 per barrel.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $22,843.20, down 2.30% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 2.18% and is trading at $1,630.89. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (flat), $326.21 (2.59% down), and $0.3915 (2.19% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.09234, down 3.47% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.