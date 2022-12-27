Business

Sensex climbs 361 points, Nifty settles above 18,100 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 27, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.96% to close at 8,678 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.59% to 60,927.43 points while the Nifty gained 0.65% to end at 18,132.3 points. The midcap stocks also showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.96% to close at 8,678.3 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY COMMODITIES, and NIFTY PSU BANK emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 4.06%, 1.97%, and 1.27%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Hindalco, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel, which climbed 6.33%, 5.86%, and 4.47%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were HUL, Apollo Hospital, and Nestle, which fell 0.92%, 0.86%, and 0.61%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.25% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Tuesday weakened against the US dollar, falling 0.25% to settle at Rs. 82.86. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 54,811. However, the silver futures soared by Rs. 852, or 1.23%, to Rs. 69,927. The crude oil futures ended flat at $80.18 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.98% to 3,095.57 points, while the Nikkei index too rose 0.16% to 26,447.87 points. However, the Hang Seng Index declined 0.44%, ending at 19,593.06 points. In the US, NASDAQ advanced 21.74 points, or 0.21%, to 10,497.86 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,876.75, which is a 0.09% increase from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,220.47, which is down by 0.03%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (flat), $243.18 (0.05% up), and $0.2642 (1.69% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07491, down 0.88% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.