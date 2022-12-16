Business

Sensex drops to 61,337 points, Nifty settles at 18,269

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 16, 2022, 04:06 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 shed 150 points to end at 8,831

The Sensex and Nifty indices on Friday showed a downward trend. The Sensex slipped 461.22 points, or 0.75%, to 61,337.81 points. Whereas, the Nifty shed 145.9 points, or 0.8%, to 18,269 points. The midcap stocks also witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 150.7 points to end at 8,831.4 points. Read on to know more about the market report on Friday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Tata Motors, HUL, and HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest stock gainers, and added 1.42%, 0.4%, and 0.21% to their portfolios, respectively. Among the biggest sector losers were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY REALTY, shedding 3.01%, 1.61%, and 1.53%, respectively. Meanwhile, Adani Ports, M&M, and BPCL emerged as the biggest stock losers, plunging 2.83%, 2.5%, and 2.35%, respectively.

INR goes down 0.12% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Friday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.12% to settle at Rs. 82.86. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 54,106, but the silver futures dropped Rs. 935, or 1.38%, to Rs. 66,883. The price for the crude oil futures declined by $2.74, or 3.55% to $74.33 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.03% to 3,167.86 points, while Nikkei plunged 1.87% to 27,527.12 points. However, the Hang Seng climbed 0.42% to 19,450.67 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 360.36 points, or 3.23%, to 10,810.53 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

The popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is trading at $17,052.33 which is 3.64% down from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down 5.76% and it is trading at $1,214.22. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% down), $252.62 (5.14% down), and $0.2882 (4.61% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is down by 6.06% from yesterday to trade at $0.0825.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday. Diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol cost Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.