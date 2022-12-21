Business

Sensex plunges 635 points, Nifty settles below 18,200 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 21, 2022, 04:06 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 slipped 121.3 points to close at 8,738.6 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 1.04% to 61,067.24 points, while the Nifty fell 1.02% to 18,199.1 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 121.3 points to 8,738.6 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY PHARMA and NIFTY IT, which rose 2.34% and 0.53%, respectively. Divis Labs, Cipla, and Apollo Hospital emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.87%, 3.43%, and 3.42%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 6.2%, 3.31%, and 2.34%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.07% lower to Rs. 82.81 versus the US dollar. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 55,000, the price of silver ended at Rs. 69,548. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.97, or 1.27% to $77.27 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei witnessed a surge on December 21. While the former rose 0.34% to 19,160.49 points, the latter gained 0.68% to 26,387.72 points. In the US, NASDAQ surged 1.08 points, or 0.01%, to 10,547.11 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $16,881.72, up 0.39% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.59% and is selling at $1,216.38. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $249.10 (0.63% up), and $0.2537 (1.82% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07343, down 1.01% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday. Diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.