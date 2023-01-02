Business

Sensex climbs 327 points, Nifty settles around 18,200 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 02, 2023, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.79% to close at 8,821.8 points

On Monday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.53% to 61,167.79 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.51% to 18,197.45 points. The midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.79% to 8,821.8 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market were, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY COMMODITIES, gaining 2.37%, 1.4%, and 1.26%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Tata Steel, Hindalco, and ONGC, which climbed 5.86%, 2.89%, and 2.52%, respectively. Asian Paints, Titan Company and Divis Labs emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.32%, 1.22%, and 1.19%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.02% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.02% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 82.74 in the forex trade. The gold futures prices soared Rs. 143, or 0.26%, to Rs. 55,160, while the silver futures traded flat at Rs. 69,577. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.6, or 0.76% to $79.83 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei on Monday traded in red, slipping to 3,089.26 points and 26,094.5 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 0.2% to 19,781.41 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 11.61 points to 10,466.48 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $16,722.54 which is 1.08% up from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 1.72% and is selling at $1,217.05. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9998 (0.01% up), $246.86 (1.04% up), and $0.2544 (3.76% up), respectively. Up 3.49% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07208.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.