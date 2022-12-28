Business

Flat closing for Sensex and Nifty amid high volatility

Written by Athik Saleh

Nifty Midcap 50 closed flat at 8,698.4 points

The stock market closed on a flat note on Wednesday with the Sensex settling at 60,910.28 points and Nifty ending flat at 18,122.5 points. The midcap indices too ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 8,698.4 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers are NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY, edging up 0.66%, 0.61%, and 0.49%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Titan Company, Power Grid Corp, and M&M, which climbed 2.95%, 1.62%, and 1.46%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospital, and Bajaj Finserv, which plunged 1.42%, 1.27%, and 1.12%, respectively.

INR closed flat against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) ended flat against the US dollar at Rs. 82.86. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.67% and the latter shedding 1.22% to settle at Rs. 54,630 and Rs. 68,952, respectively. The crude oil futures slipped 1.78% to $79.3 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.26% to 3,087.4 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 0.41% to 26,340.5 points on Wednesday. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.56% to 19,898.91 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.38% lower to 10,353.23 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,673.10, a 1.22% decrease from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 1.93% and is selling at $1,197.50. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9999 (flat), $243.65 (0.13% up), and $0.252 (4.65% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 5.06% lower than yesterday at $0.07114.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.