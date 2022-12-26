Business

Sensex climbs 721 points, Nifty settles above 18,000 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 26, 2022, 03:51 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 2.27% to close at 8,595.2 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 1.19% to 60,566.42 points while the Nifty gained 1.15% to end at 18,014.6 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 2.27% to 8,595.2 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PVT BANK, gaining 6.79%, 2.77%, and 2.38%, respectively. The top gaining stocks were IndusInd Bank, SBI, and Hindalco adding 4.15%, 3.98%, and 3.08%, respectively. Cipla, Divis Labs, and Dr Reddys Labs emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.89%, 1.89%, and 1.47%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.26% against the US DOllar

On Monday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.26% to Rs. 82.65 versus the US dollar. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 54,640, the price of silver ended at Rs. 69,068. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.3, or 0.38% to $80.41 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.65% to 3,065.56 points, while the Nikkei index too rose 0.65% to 26,405.87 points. However, the Hang Seng Index witnessed a decline of 0.44%, ending at 19,593.06 points. In the US, NASDAQ edged 0.21% higher to 10,497.86 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,851.21, a 0.06% increase from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,220.31, down 0.08%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (flat), $242.90 (0.84% down), and $0.2597 (0.21% up), respectively. Down 1.92% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07556.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.