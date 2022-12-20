Business

Sensex slips 104 points, Nifty settles below 18,400 mark

Sensex slips 104 points, Nifty settles below 18,400 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 20, 2022, 04:05 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.35% to close at 8,859.9 points

On Tuesday, major indices of the stock market ended in red with the Sensex settling at 61,702.29 points and the Nifty closing at 18,385.3 points. The midcap indices were trading in the red as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 30.8 points, or 0.35%, to 8,859.9 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Tuesday?

The top sector gainers were NIFTY IT, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY METAL topped the list, edging up 0.2%, 0.15%, and 0.12%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, TCS, and Reliance emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.2%, 1.25%, and 0.79%, respectively. SBI Life Insurance, Eicher Motors, and UPL were trading among the top stock losers on Tuesday, shedding 3.01%, 2.22%, and 1.98%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.06% to end at Rs. 82.76 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 1.01% to Rs. 54,810, the latter jumped 2.35% to Rs. 69,101. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.52, or 0.68% to $76.73 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 1.07%, 1.33%, and 2.46% to 3,073.77 points, 19,094.8 points, and 26,568.03 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ plunged 159.38 points, or 1.49%, to 10,546.03 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $16,815.61, which is 0.30% up from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,209.35, up 2.03%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (flat), $247.59 (0.01% down), and $0.2584 (1.99% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07419, down 4.85% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday. Diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.