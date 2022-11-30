Business

Sensex climbs 417 points, Nifty settles above 18,750 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 30, 2022, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.03% to close at 8,855.6 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge, extending their winning streak for the seventh day in a row. The Sensex jumped 0.66% to 63,099.65 points while the Nifty climbed 0.75% to 18,758.35 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.03% to 8,855.6 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY AUTO emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.78%, 1.72%, and 1.69%, respectively. The top stock gainers were M&M, Hindalco, and Grasim, which climbed 4.05%, 3.19%, and 2.55%, respectively. IndusInd Bank, SBI, and HCL Tech emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.07%, 0.92%, and 0.62%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.35% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising Rs. 0.35% to 81.43 in forex trade on Wednesday. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.56% to Rs. 52,600, while that of silver futures climbed 0.63% to Rs. 61,537. The crude oil futures prices soared 1.85% to settle at $80.33/barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunged 0.05%, 2.16%, and 0.21% to 3,151.34 points, 18,597.23 points, and 27,968.99 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.59% lower to 10,983.78 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,871.60, a 2.31% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 4.39% and is trading at $1,265.73. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (0.02% up), $300.07 (1.31% down), and $0.3142 (0.87% up), respectively. Up 2.08% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.105.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol is selling for Rs. 106.29/liter.