Business

Sensex slips to 57,235 points, Nifty settles at 17,014

Sensex slips to 57,235 points, Nifty settles at 17,014

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 13, 2022, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 0.94% to settle at 8,328 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.68% to end at 57,235.33 points, while the Nifty fell 0.64% to 17,014.35 points. The midcap indices were also in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 77.95 points, or 0.94%, to 8,328.15 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY METAL led the way, gaining 0.27%, 0.22%, and 0.11%, respectively. The biggest gainers were HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, and Coal India, which climbed 3.09%, 1.31%, and 1.12%, respectively. Meanwhile, Wipro, Adani Ports, and SBI were among the top losers on Thursday, shedding 6.92%, 2.34%, and 2.28%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.03% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.03% lower to Rs. 82.34 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver future prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained 0.27% to settle at Rs. 51,043, silver futures shot up 0.66%, to Rs. 57,703. Coming to the crude oil futures, prices soared 0.26% to settle at $87.6 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

On Thursday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.3%, 1.87%, and 0.6% to 3,016.36 points, 16,389.11 points, and 26,237.42 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 0.09%, to 10,417.1 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $18,989.42 which is 0.95% down from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down 2.21% and is trading at $1,273.94. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1 (flat), $265.02 (2.7% down), and $0.3617 (8.36% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 4.92% lower than yesterday at $0.0575.

Information Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.