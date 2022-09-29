Business

Sensex closes at 56,415 points, Nifty settles at 16,818

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 29, 2022, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.48% to settle at 8,179 points

The stock market on Thursday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 56,415.17 points and the Nifty stood at 16,818.1 points. The broader market also largely traded flat, but the midcap stocks witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.48% to 8,179.6 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY MEDIA and NIFTY PSU BANK led the way, gaining 1.31%, 1.19%, and 1.14%, respectively. Furthermore, Shree Cements, ONGC, and Hindalco are the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.34%, 3.14%, and 3.1%, respectively. Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, and Hero MotoCorp emerged as the most losing stocks falling 4.7%, 2.5%, and 1.92%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.11% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Thursday strengthened 0.11% to settle at Rs. 81.85 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 49,791. However, the silver prices fell by Rs. 382, or 0.68%, to Rs. 56,146. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.06% to settle at $82.54 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

On Thursday, the Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei dropping to 3,041.2 points, 17,165.87 points, and 26,422.05 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 2.05% higher to 11,051.64 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $19,479.56, which is up 4.47% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,335.94, up 4.93%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1 (0.01% up), $280.8 (4.23% up), and $0.4374 (2.33% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06042, up 1.69% from yesterday.

Information Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.