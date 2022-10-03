Business

Sensex tanks 638 points, Nifty settles below 16,900 points

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 03, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 1.3% to close at 8,225.9 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump on Monday. While the Sensex slipped 638.11 points, or 1.12%, to 56,788.81 points, the Nifty shed 207 points, or 1.23%, to 16,887.35 points. The midcap indices were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 106.8 points, or 1.3%, to 8,225.9 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Monday, the top-gaining sector of the market was NIFTY PHARMA with a 1.12% rise. ONGC, Dr Reddys Labs, and Cipla emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.42%, 1.94%, and 1.42%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, and Adani Ports emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 8.64%, 5.67%, and 4.42%, respectively.

Commodities INR slipped 0.66% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.66% to settle at Rs. 81.88 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 50,130, while the silver prices climbed 1.58% to Rs. 57,757. The crude oil future prices surged by $3.19, or 3.99% to $83.05/barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

Among Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.55% to 3,024.39 points, while the Hang Seng Index fell 0.83% to 17,079.51 points. The Nikkei index, however, witnessed a rise of 1.07%, closing at 26,215.79 points. In the US, NASDAQ shed 1.51% to 10,575.62 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $19,161.44, which is 0.52% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.38% and is trading at $1,289.66. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $285.06 (1.16% up), and $0.4224 (1.73% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06003, down 0.79% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.