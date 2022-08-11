Business

Sensex climbs 515 points, Nifty settles above 17,650 points

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 11, 2022, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Nifty midcap 50 rose 0.9% to close at 8,322.85 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge, extending their winning streak for the fourth day in a row. The Sensex jumped 0.87% to 59,332.6 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.7% to 17,659 points. The midcap stocks followed suit as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.9% to close at 8,322.85 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY FIN SERVICE, gaining 2.33%, 1.76%, and 1.55%, respectively. Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.69%, 2.37%, and 2.36%, respectively. TATA Consumer Products, Apollo Hospital and ITC led the losing pack, falling 2.16%, 1.94%, and 1.59%, respectively.

Commodities INR slipped 0.14% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Thursday weakened against the US dollar, falling 0.14% to settle at Rs. 79.64. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 52,319, but the silver futures dropped 179, or 0.3%, to Rs. 58,781. Crude oil future prices surged by $1.26, or 1.37% to $92.78/barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

On Thursday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 1.6%, 2.4%, and 0.65% to 3,281.67, 20,082.43, and 27,819.33 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ edged 2.89% higher to 12,854.8 points.

Data How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $24,459.05, up 6.02% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,883.61, up 10.96%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.02% up), $329.60 (3.04% up), and $0.5363 (5.01% up), respectively.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.