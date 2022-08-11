Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 11, 2022, 11:42 am 3 min read

Ethereum has gained 16.6% of its value since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 7% over the last 24 hours, trading at $24,492.33. It is 7.1% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 12.7% from yesterday and is trading at $1,890.3. From the previous week, it is up 16.6%. Their market capitalization stands at $465.65 billion and $226.12 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $332.41, a 4.8% increase from yesterday and 11.4% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up 6.1% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.8% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 6.8%) and $0.077 (up 5.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has moved up by 14.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $44.28 (up 12.3%), $9.53 (up 9.8%), $0.000011 (up 16.8%), and $0.99 (up 7.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 14.6%, while Polka Dot's value has increased by 18.8%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 6.0%, whereas Polygon is 6.2% up.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Celsius, Lido DAO, Aave, THORChain, and Synthetix. They are trading at $2.38 (up 31.46%), $2.71 (up 19.38%), $111.79 (up 14.77%), $3.01 (up 13.78%), and $4.28 (up 13.53%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is connected to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.3%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (up 5.49%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, PAX Gold, Pax Dollar, TrueUSD, and Dai. They are trading at $4.77 (down 3.41%), $1,781.80 (down 0.34%), $1 (down 0.03%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), and $1 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $19.88 billion (up 35.19%) and $2.6 billion (up 51.15%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.61 billion, which is up 29.47% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $29.57 (up 0.12%), $1 (up 0.05%), $9.26 (down 0.25%), $24,385.21 (up 0.25%), and $9.11 (up 0.13%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Tezos, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $3.06 (up 1.56%), $7.16 (up 0.27%), $1.08 (up 0.04%), $1.92 (up 0.44%), and $1.35 (up 0.09%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.1 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.8 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $927.92 billion last month, in comparison to $1.42 trillion three months ago.