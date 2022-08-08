Business

Sensex climbs to 58,853 points, Nifty settles at 17,525

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 08, 2022, 03:57 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.39% to settle at 8,258.35 points

While the Sensex rose by 0.79% to settle at 58,853.07 points, the Nifty jumped by 0.73% to end at 17,525.1 points. The midcap stocks also witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.39% to 8,258.35 points.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY ENERGY led the way, gaining 1.27%, 1.22%, and 1.16%, respectively. M&M, Coal India, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the top performing stocks, edging up 3.44%, 3.14%, and 3.01%, respectively. BPCL, SBI, and Britannia were among the top stock losers, shedding 3.09%, 2.18%, and 1.54%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.5% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.5% lower to Rs. 79.63 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Also, the gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 51,955, while the silver futures jumped by 0.86% to settle at Rs. 57,855. Meanwhile, crude oil future prices declined by $0.29, or 0.32% to end at $88.7 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed mixed trading on Monday. While Hang Seng and Nikkei slipped to 20,045.77 points and 28,249.24 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.31% to 3,236.93 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 63.03 points, or 0.5%, to 12,657.55 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $24,106.12 which is 4.93% up compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the second most popular, Ethereum is up by 5.19% and is currently selling at $1,770.78. Finally, Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1 (0.01% up), $330.26 (5.79% up), and $0.5435 (5.33% up), respectively.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.