Sensex closes at 58,817 points, Nifty settles at 17,534

Aug 10, 2022

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed at 8,247.85 points

The stock market on Wednesday ended on a sluggish note as the benchmark Sensex index settled at 58,817.29 points and the Nifty stood at 17,534.75 points. Mimicking the broader trend of the market, the midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,247.85 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY COMMODITIES topped the list, edging up 1.59%, 0.54%, and 0.41%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Hindalco, Coal India, and UPL, which climbed 4.41%, 2.07%, and 1.92%, respectively. Bajaj Finance, NTPC, and ONGC led the negative pack, plummeting 2.6%, 2.35%, and 1.94%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.18% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.18% to end at Rs. 79.52 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures' prices closed on a flat note on August 10 with the former settling at Rs. 52,396, and the latter at Rs. 58,735. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $1.09, or 1.2% to $89.75 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

On Wednesday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.54%, 1.96%, and 0.65% to 3,230.02 points, 19,610.84 points, and 27,819.33 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 1.19%, to 12,493.93 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently selling at $23,070.19, which is down by 2.18% compared to yesterday. Ethereum has gone down by 3.01% and is currently selling at $1,696.15. Finally, the Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.01% up), $319.68 (0.31% up), and $0.5107 (2.76% down), respectively.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.