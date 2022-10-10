Business

Sensex closes at 57,991 points, Nifty settles below 17,250

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 10, 2022, 03:57 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.89% to settle at 8,483 points

The stock market closed on a negative note on Monday with the Sensex tumbling 0.34% to 57,991.11 points and the Nifty dropping 0.43% to 17,241 points. The midcap indices were also in a bearish mode as Nifty Midcap 50 fell down 75.65 points, or 0.89%, to 8,483.15 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Coming to the top sector gainers, NIFTY IT on Monday became the most gaining sector, edging 1.05% higher. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were Axis Bank, TCS, and HDFC Life, which climbed 2.82%, 1.94%, and 1.25%, respectively. Tata Motors Ltd, TATA Consumer Products, and Hero MotoCorp were trading among the top stock losers on Monday, shedding 3.81%, 2.98%, and 2.02%, respectively.

Commodities Crude oil future prices fall 0.63%

The Indian rupee (INR) settled at Rs. 82.30 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 51,235, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 59,368. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $0.58, or 0.63% to $92.07 per barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng on Monday slipped 523.39 points, or 2.95%, to 17,216.66 points while the Nikkei rose 195.19 points, or 0.71%, to 27,116.11 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 3.8% lower to 10,652.4 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $19,325.66 which is 0.48% down from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,311.6, down 0.44%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1 (flat), $274.52 (1.1% down), and $0.4162 (1.37% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 1.56% lower than yesterday at $0.06085.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.