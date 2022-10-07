Business

Sensex ends flat at 58,191.29, Nifty settles above 17,300

Sensex ends flat at 58,191.29, Nifty settles above 17,300

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 07, 2022, 04:08 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 closed flat at 8,558.8 points

On Friday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 58,191.29 points and the Nifty closing at 17,314.65 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,558.8 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY INFRA, and NIFTY MNC, gaining 0.38%, 0.36%, and 0.32%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Titan Company, Power Grid Corp, and ONGC, which climbed 5.31%, 1.5%, and 1.06%, respectively. TATA Consumer Products, Coal India, and BPCL were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 1.69%, 1.63%, and 1.52%, respectively.

Commodities INR slipped 0.54% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.54% to settle at Rs. 82.32 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 51,977, while the silver prices climbed 0.34% to Rs. 61,555. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.89, or 1% to $89.15/barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Friday shed 272.1 points to 17,740.05 points while the Nikkei gained 195.19 points to 27,116.11 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.68% lower to 11,073.31 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $19,958.25, down 0.82% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.16% and is trading at $1,355.87. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $284.52 (3.27% down), and $0.4276 (0.80% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.0633, down 2.77% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.