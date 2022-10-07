Sensex ends flat at 58,191.29, Nifty settles above 17,300
On Friday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 58,191.29 points and the Nifty closing at 17,314.65 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,558.8 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.
The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY INFRA, and NIFTY MNC, gaining 0.38%, 0.36%, and 0.32%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Titan Company, Power Grid Corp, and ONGC, which climbed 5.31%, 1.5%, and 1.06%, respectively. TATA Consumer Products, Coal India, and BPCL were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 1.69%, 1.63%, and 1.52%, respectively.
The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.54% to settle at Rs. 82.32 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 51,977, while the silver prices climbed 0.34% to Rs. 61,555. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.89, or 1% to $89.15/barrel.
In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Friday shed 272.1 points to 17,740.05 points while the Nikkei gained 195.19 points to 27,116.11 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.68% lower to 11,073.31 points.
Bitcoin is selling at $19,958.25, down 0.82% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.16% and is trading at $1,355.87. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $284.52 (3.27% down), and $0.4276 (0.80% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.0633, down 2.77% from yesterday.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.