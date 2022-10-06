Sensex gains 156 points, Nifty settles above 17,300 mark
The stock market on Thursday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 58,222.1 points and the Nifty stood at 17,331.8 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 98.35 points, or 1.15% to close at 8,579.5 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.
The top performing sectors of the market on Thursday were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY, gaining 3.15%, 2.65%, and 2.04%, respectively. The top stock gainers were JSW Steel, Hindalco, and Coal India, which climbed 5.39%, 4.76%, and 4.68%, respectively. Bharti Airtel, HUL, and HDFC were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 2.56%, 2.06%, and 1.58%, respectively.
On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.44% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 81.88 in the forex trade. The gold futures prices shot up by Rs. 179, or 0.35% to Rs. 51,825, but the silver futures witnessed little movement, closing flat at Rs. 60,911. The crude oil futures ended flat at $87.64/barrel.
On Thursday, Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ending in the red, dropping to 3,024.39 points, 18,012.15 points, and 27,311.3 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ slipped 27.77 points to 11,148.64 points.
Bitcoin is trading at $20,150.17, which is 0.23% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.11% and is trading at $1,359.32. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% down), $294.21 (0.62% up), and $0.4312 (0.46% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.51% higher than yesterday at $0.06511.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.