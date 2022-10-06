Business

Sensex gains 156 points, Nifty settles above 17,300 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 06, 2022, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 98.35 points to close at 8,579.5 points

The stock market on Thursday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 58,222.1 points and the Nifty stood at 17,331.8 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 98.35 points, or 1.15% to close at 8,579.5 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market on Thursday were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY, gaining 3.15%, 2.65%, and 2.04%, respectively. The top stock gainers were JSW Steel, Hindalco, and Coal India, which climbed 5.39%, 4.76%, and 4.68%, respectively. Bharti Airtel, HUL, and HDFC were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 2.56%, 2.06%, and 1.58%, respectively.

Commodities INR slipped 0.44% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.44% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 81.88 in the forex trade. The gold futures prices shot up by Rs. 179, or 0.35% to Rs. 51,825, but the silver futures witnessed little movement, closing flat at Rs. 60,911. The crude oil futures ended flat at $87.64/barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

On Thursday, Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ending in the red, dropping to 3,024.39 points, 18,012.15 points, and 27,311.3 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ slipped 27.77 points to 11,148.64 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $20,150.17, which is 0.23% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.11% and is trading at $1,359.32. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% down), $294.21 (0.62% up), and $0.4312 (0.46% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.51% higher than yesterday at $0.06511.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.