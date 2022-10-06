Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, XRP

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 06, 2022, 11:24 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has increased by 2.4% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 0.7% over the last 24 hours to trade at $20,299.15. It is up 4.4% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.5% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,372.76. It has increased 2.4% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $390.76 billion and $166.2 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $295.55, which is 0.3% more than yesterday and 5% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 5.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 11% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.6%) and $0.066 (up 0.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone up by 3.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $34.35 (up 0.9%), $6.47 (up 0.7%), $0.000011 (down 0.2%), and $0.88 (up 1.3%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 3.2% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 1%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 3.2% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 13.2%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Ethereum Name Service, Casper, XRP, Trust Wallet Token, and Uniswap. They are trading at $17.60 (up 8.06%), $0.033 (up 5.78%), $0.55 (up 5.37%), $0.99 (up 5.34%), and $6.92 (up 3.96%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.1%), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.3%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (down 4.54%).

Data Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic, XDC Network, IOTA, Reserve Rights, and Quant. They are trading at $0.00033 (down 4.54%), $0.033 (down 3.20%), $0.22 (down 1.72%), $0.0099 (down 1.61%), and $138.12 (down 1.37%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $15.6 billion (up 5.50%) and $1.4 billion (up 3.68%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.69 billion, which is up 5.75% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $6.92 (down 0.17%), $17.51 (down 0.09%), $20,331.19 (down 0.12%), and $7.87 (down 0.38%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and Chiliz. They are currently trading at $1.71 (down 0.80%), $5.36 (down 0.28%), $1.44 (down 0.43%), $0.77 (down 0.41%), and $0.22 (down 0.58%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $963.6 billion, a 0.56% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $56.84 billion, which marks a 5.47% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $987.11 billion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $905.16 billion.