Sensex gains 1,276 points, Nifty closes above 17,250 mark

Oct 04, 2022

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 3.01% to close at 8,481.5 points

The stock market on Tuesday closed in the hands of bull as the Sensex rose 2.2% to 58,065.47 points, while the Nifty climbed 2.24% to 17,274.3 points. The midcap indices reflected the broader market trend, showing a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 3.01% to close at 8,481.15 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market on Tuesday were NIFTY PVT BANK, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY PSU BANK, gaining 3.06%, 3.04%, and 2.89%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finance, adding 5.45%, 4.93%, and 4.42%, respectively. Power Grid Corp and Dr Reddys Labs lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.11% and 0.13%, respectively.

Commodities INR gained 0.43% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising Rs. 0.43% to 81.52 in forex trade on Tuesday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 1.66% to Rs. 51,000, the latter jumped 0.92% to Rs. 61,473. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.88, or 1.06% to $84.51/barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed a poor run on Tuesday. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,024.39 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 17,079.51 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 26,992.21 points. In the US, NASDAQ rose 239.81 points to 10,815.43 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $19,927.75, up 3.98% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 4.39% and is trading at $1,348.24. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.01% up), $290.95 (1.98% up), and $0.4311 (2.05% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06058, up 0.80% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.