Sensex plunges 843 points, Nifty settles below 17,000 mark

Oct 11, 2022

The Nifty Midcap 50 fell 142.3 points to close at 8,340.85 points

The stock market on Tuesday closed on a bearish note, continuing the losing streak for the third day in a row as the Sensex slid 843.79 points to 57,147.32 points while the Nifty shed 257.45 points to 16,983.55 points. Midcap indices mimicked the broader market, as the Nifty shed 142.3 points to 8,340.85 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises, and Asian Paints emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 1.12%, 0.85%, and 0.63%, respectively. The biggest sector losers were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY MNC, and NIFTY METAL, falling 3.17%, 2.27%, and 2.25%, respectively. Divis Labs, IndusInd Bank, and Eicher Motors emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 5%, 3.78%, and 3.5%, respectively.

Commodities INR gained 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising Rs. 0.01% to 82.31 in forex trade on Tuesday. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 50,774, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 58,071. The crude oil futures slipped 3.79% to $88.8/barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 2.23% and 2.64% to 16,832.36 points and 26,401.25 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.19% to 2,979.79 points. In the US, NASDAQ fell 110.3 points to 10,542.1 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,065.70, a 1.37% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 2.47% and is selling at $1,280.48. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.02% down), $270.95 (1.39% down), and $0.3953 (5.08% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 3.03% lower than yesterday at $0.05903.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.